How Security Operatives Blocked Entrance To My House – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has narrated how his house was blocked by security operatives on Tuesday morning.

Saraki, while presiding over plenary said if not because he was ‘prepared’ the plenary would not have held today.

“The road leading to my house was blocked and all cars going in and out were being stopped. My convoy was also stopped, then the Deputy Senate President called and said he could not come here.

“As you are all aware, very late yesterday, as early as 8:00 p.m., I received a letter asking me to report to the Police on the case of the Offa robbery, it had been concluded before now.

“If it had been according to plan, I also would not be here and the Senate would not have been able to sit today by the plans as of this morning,” he said.

The Senate President added that his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu called to inform him that security operatives were in his house.

He explained further that he had to shun police invite to preside over plenary as Ekweremadu could not make it to the Senate Chambers due to the heavy security presence at his house.

“Let me just contribute to this issue of the Deputy Senate President because I spoke to him this morning too when I found that my house, as early as 6:30am was under seige as well.

“So we had a situation where the Deputy Senate President could not come here and I was already going to report to the Police, so plenary would not have been able to hold today, for that reason, I had to come here to hold place.

“As you all rightly said, if one of our colleagues could not come out for no fault of his, I also do not see how we can sit here and continue to ignore the fact that one of us, a presiding officer, cannot be here.”

Security agencies early on Tuesday morning stormed the residence of Saraki and Ekweremadu in Abuja.

The move reportedly a ploy to prevent the Senate President and his deputy from making it to the National Assembly because of a plan by many lawmakers to quit from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki, however, made his way to the Senate chamber at about 10:40 a.m. and presided over the plenary.

Ekweremadu did not make it to plenary as the siege on his home was on till midday.

Source: Channels TV