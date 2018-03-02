Security: ONELGA women endorse Wike for re-election

Women from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local area (ONELGA) have endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term.

The women on Monday marched out in their thousands through the streets of Port Harcourt before converging on Government House Port Harcourt, where they presented their position to the Rivers State Governor.

Spokesperson of the ONELGA women, Dr.(Mrs.) Grace Akolokwu stated that the main reason for the endorsement of Governor Wike was his restoration of peace in the area.

She said: “As women of ONELGA, we hereby convey our sincere thanks for successfully initiating the peace process and for rebuilding our LGA as an economic centre of the state.”

The ONELGA women lauded the governor for key projects in the area, saying that many youths have been employed in the process.

The Leader of the women who defected from the APC to PDP, Mrs Gladys Ajie, noted that the execution of several projects in the area convinced them to join PDP.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah stated that the party would cater for the needs of all the ONELGA women because of their support.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike announced the setting up of a fund to assist the less privileged women of ONELGA recover from the ills of prolonged insecurity.

Governor Wike urged the women to ensure that they invested the funds in small and medium-sized enterprises to uplift the living condition of their families.

“We are committed to the empowerment of women. We shall therefore set up a fund that will give grants to women of ONELGA because of the security challenges they faced. Please invest the funds wisely”, he said.

He also directed the State Commissioner of Water Resources to work with stakeholders in ONELGA to set up a water processing plant.

The governor assured the people of ONELGA that his administration will continue to work towards the improvement of security for the economic stability in area.

He said: “I will not sit down in Government House and allow criminals to torment the people. Wherever these criminals are, we will track them down”.

He said that the APC was in power for eight years, but failed to restore security to ONELGA. He said that the APC Federal Government has neglected ONELGA which produces the wealth of the country.

He urged INEC and security agencies to conduct credible elections during the 2019 General Election.

The ONELGA women presented a special plaque to Governor Wike in recognition of his achievements in the local government area.

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt