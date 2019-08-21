A 33-year-old security guard, Suleiman Mohammed on Wednesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos state, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

Mohammed, whose address was not provided, is charged with two counts of rape and threat to life.

Prosecution Counsel, Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 27 and August 11, at Awolola Street, Adele Era, Ijanikin area of Lagos.

Nkem alleged that the defendant defiled the minor and threatened to kill her using his charms.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until September16 for hearing. (NAN)