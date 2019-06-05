Security challenges require holistic approach – Sani -Bello

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger state has stressed the need for a holistic approach in solving the country’s security challenges, insisting that security is everybody’s responsibility and should not be left to security agencies alone.

The governor gave this charge after the Eid prayers to mark the end of this year’s Ramandan at Bida Central Eid Praying Ground in Bida, Bida Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Sani –Bello, who congratulated Muslims in the country and beyond for successfully completing the Ramadan said the solution to the country’s security challenges requires inputs from all in order to proffer enduring solutions.

He counselled Nigerians to be more security conscious at all times, especially at this trying moment, so that efforts by federal and state governments as well as the security agencies at stemming the wave of insecurity can be sustained and the spate of insecurity brought under check.

“The security challenges confronting our country require holistic solution. The truth is security is everybody’s responsibility. Everybody will have to be more security conscious at this critical period of our national life. We should not leave our security agents alone to look for solutions,” the governor advised.

He enjoined the people to report any suspicious group or person(s) to the security agents for prompt action and commended the people of the state for renewing his mandate by voting massively for him during the last governorship election, promising to uphold the confidence reposed in him.

Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar commended Gov. Sani -Bello for observing the two raka’at Eid-Fitri prayers in Bida. The monarch said the gesture of the governor has given his people a sense of belonging.

He called on the people of Bida to celebrate the sallah in a peaceful atmosphere and prayed Allah to accept the just concluded fasting and reward all Muslims.

The Bida Eid-Fitri prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Bida, Alhaji Adamu Yakatu. The cleric reminded the Muslim Ummah to continue to observe their five daily prayers at all times and also emulate the exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (S. A. W).