By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have arrested an intruder who was sighted trying to climb into an Azman aircraft waiting for clearance for take-off from air traffic controllers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

According to the General Manager Public affairs FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the pilot of the Azman aircraft with registration number 5N-HAI which was departing Lagos to Port Harcourt reported the incident which led to security officials responding swiftly and apprehending the intruder.

According to Yakubu, the intruder, a man has been apprehended and is in custody.

She explained that the aircraft was made to taxi back to the apron for a thorough check before departing for Port Harcourt, adding that investigation into the incident was on-going.