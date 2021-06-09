Security Agents Abducting, Secretly Killing Igbo Youths – Nnamdi Kanu

Security agencies in Nigeria have been accused by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, of secretly abducting and killing Igbo youths in the Southeast.

The IPOB leader alleged that security operatives justify the abduction and killing of the youths by tagging them, unknown gunmen.

Kanu in a statement released through IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, alleged that security agents abduct their victims from their houses.

The statement reads, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to place the world on notice, of the ongoing abductions and secret killings of Biafrans especially Igbo youths by the Nigeria security agents, and tagging them unknown gunmen.”

“These compromised and Fulani-controlled security operatives move from house to house and abduct Igbo youths, whisk them away to their slaughterhouses and later dump their corpses at mortuaries as unknown gunmen.”

He further claimed that the action of the security agents is a plan by the Federal Government to depopulate the region.

“This is a secret genocide orchestrated by the Fulani-controlled Federal Government to depopulate Ndigbo before the coming of Biafra.”

“Despite the daily slaughter of security agents mainly of Southern origin in the North by bandits and terrorists, the Nigerian military or police has never embarked on mass arrest and secret killing of youths and residents of the crime scene.

It’s unfortunate that the treacherous political class has kept mute over this atrocity. But IPOB cannot keep quiet.”

“The intention of the masterminds of this crime against humanity is to weaken the South East and pave the way for its long-planned invasion by jihadists. But they will not succeed,” he added.