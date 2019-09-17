The Rivers state Security Council has intensified efforts to stop serial killing of young women in the state and has also vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, who stated this in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said that the council has put in place measures to secure the lives of young women who have been targeted by serial killers, over the last few weeks.

Dr. Danagogo stated that the security agencies have been mandated to work with hotels and their managements to implement security measures that would end what he described as an ugly trend.

He said that the Rivers state government remains committed to the security of lives and property in the state, assuring that “in no distant time, the state security council will end the ugly trend.

According to him, the state government through relevant agencies is embarking on mass sensitization of the people on security measures,

assuring that the Wike administration would continue to work for the promotion of security in the state.

Over the past few weeks, the state has been confronted with a new trend of crime in which young women, in four instances, were serially murdered in different hotel rooms in the state.

Although, the state police command blamed the situation on prostitution, the police image- maker, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said that the police is on the trail of the suspects.