Security agencies intensify synergy to fight crime in Bayelsa

The heads of the various security agencies in Bayelsa State have resolved to raise their level of synergy in the fight against crimes and criminalities, particularly in the areas of armed robbery, piracy, cultism and kidnapping.

This was part of the decisions reached at the 42nd State Security Council meeting held in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Chief Boma Spero-Jack, the various Security Commanders assured members of the public that concerted efforts are being made to bring about permanent peace in Amassoma community and its environs.

While urging all parties to remain calm, law abiding and cooperate with the security agencies in the maintenance of peace in Amassoma and other parts of the State, they also warned the youths not to allow themselves to be used by self-seeking individuals and desperate politicians to foment trouble.

The statement also urged youths across the State to engage themselves in meaningful ventures by taking advantage of the numerous opportunities provided by the State Government to better their lives, stressing that, the Government is alive to its responsibilities of protecting lives and property of the citizens.

The security commanders restated their resolve to preventing crime and criminality at all times, adding that, they will also ensure that, those, who run foul of the law, are brought to justice.