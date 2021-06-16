Secular shines, brings joy to music lovers with ‘Helper’

Mutiat Alli

As the music industry keeps expanding in leaps and bounds so also are new acts springing up daily to give Nigerian music lovers new sound and tune that keep reshaping the music narrative across the African continent.

With Nigerian songs already dominating the music space across Africa, fast-rising singer and songwriter, Nwachukwu Odinakachukwu, famous as Secular are one of the artists whose career has been on the rise since the release of her new single, ‘Helper’.

Born and bred in Lagos, Secular keeps her fans grooving to a new tune and promised not to relent on her oars, saying ”I am ready to give it all it takes and see where it takes me to”.

Speaking about her budding music career, Secular who is fast becoming a household name says her new song would rekindle hope and reshape the music narrative.

According to the singer who is currently signed to Wahala for Problem Records, singing has always been part of her life since childhood as she was inspired by her environment that was peopled by music lovers and singers when she was growing up.

READ ALSO: Rivers United head coach kidnapped by unknown gunmen

With her new single already doing the numbers on many music platforms, Secular said she was ready to push her career to new heights as she hopes to build on the new momentum that the new song is building for her.

“Helper is one track that has got many people talking about my talent but while I am grateful to God for the immediate success of the song, I am already working with my team to build on that momentum and push my career to a new level. I am excited about what is happening but I am more thrilled by what is to come in the next few months,” she said.