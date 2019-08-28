National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned governorship aspirants of the party in Kogi and Bayelsa states not to resort to cheap blackmail or frivolities ahead of the September 3 primaries but engage in vote canvassing among delegates.

He promised neutrality of the party leadership in the processes that will lead to the emergence of PDP governorship candidates in both states.

He, however, said that the party will not bend its rule but apply due constitutional procedures as laid down in its guidelines for primaries election without fear or favour.

Speaking against the backdrop of allegation of his meddlesomeness in the Bayelsa State primary process, he dismissed such as frivolity, unfounded and cheap blackmail.

Secondus promised that the National Working Committee and every organ of the party will adhere strictly to the openess displayed during PDP Presidential primary in handling the Kogi and Bayelsa primaries.

Speaking at the Legacy House PDP presidential campaign office in Abuja on Tuesday, the chairman assured all aspirants of level playing ground while charging them to avoid violence that could lead to avoidable crisis in the party.

While commending the peace committee led by Sen. Ben Obi to look into the crisis in the Lagos State chapter of the party for selfless service to the party, he assured that the recommendations made by the committee will be given adequate consideration.

He said the party is moving towards the right direction in settling disputes in crisis infested states including Lagos.

Secondus was confident that after the total resolution of issues in the state chapter, PDP will be in good stead to win Lagos State in 2023.

“You have done the party a great service needed at this critical time when PDP is repositioning and rebuilding all segments of the party,” he said while commending the committee.

The national chairman added that the party has effectively played its role as the main opposition party by representing the interests of Nigerians and putting the ruling APC on its toes.

He said the image of Nigeria presently has been battered internally and abroad while the country is sliding and there is palpable fear in the land.