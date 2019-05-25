Secondus to Buhari: You must work with state Governors to secure Nigeria

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to involve the state governments and other relevant stakeholders in any strategy aimed at tackling the worsening security situation in the country.

Prince Secondus who spoke in Port Harcourt Rivers State at a victory thanksgiving service by Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday said the federal government has lost focus and idea of how to handle the security challenges.

This was contained in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi.

The National Chairman said that the security problems are overwhelming the government because it’s detached from the people through its isolationist system of governance.

“You cannot isolate the people you govern and expect to get the necessary cooperation and support needed to tackle issues like security.

” That’s why they must try to carry the state governors along if they hope to decisively tackle the security challenges.

On what happened in the Rivers state during the gubernatorial election, Prince Secondus said that those who played god with the election did not realize that there real God was in charge in the state.

“They were in Abuja playing God sending military saying it will never happen but they forgot that nobody can surmount the army of God.

Prince Secondus praised the people of Rivers state for standing up in Defence of democracy pointing out that the supreme sacrifice of deaths and other stress they were subjected to during the election cannot be in vain.

He finally charged those who are still in doubt about the miracle of God in deciding who gets what in political power struggle to look at what happened in Rivers state during the election and learn.

The National Chairman led some members of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to the victory thanks giving that featured praise and worships with various men of God drawn from various Christian denominations.