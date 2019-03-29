Secondus lauds Gov. Udom, PDP for keeping stronghold in N/Delta

Isaac Job, Uyo

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel and Akwa Ibom people for their resilience in ensuring victory for the party in the face of military intimidation during the just concluded general elections.

Secondus said the vision of PDP for Nigeria would manifest at the fullness of time and nobody would be able to stop it.

Addressing party supporters at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Friday, during the Thanksgiving Service organized by Akwa Ibom state government to mark the victory of Gov. Emmanuel and PDP in the last elections, Secondus recalled that the entire Niger Delta region was flooded with soldiers just to intimidate the people.

“The entire Niger Delta was taken over by the military during the elections, but God stood by us and delivered all the Niger Delta states, the entire south- south and other states in the country to PDP,” he asserted.

He assured Akwa Ibom people that Nigerians were waiting for PDP visions which would materialize, charging them to remain faithful as nobody was capable to stop the party.

“Today, Akwa Ibom people are ably represented by Governor Udom Emmanuel, who has touched the heart of Go,” he stated.

Gov. Emmanuel accompanied by the state working committee m embers of the PDP, members of the state executive council, senators -elect and House of Assembly members- elect to thank God for his victory at the poll said “this thanksgiving is all about the Almighty God for the victory he granted us.

“The battle was 100 per cent spiritual as we were not fighting against flesh and blood, but with powers, principalities and spiritual wickedness in high places.”

The governor said God used the elections to manifest that His redemption on the cross was not in vain as God also, used the elections to defend the church.

He appreciated those who assisted him in prayers in villages, especially the units’ defenders, noting that they felt overwhelmed by the opposition in the middle of the campaigns.

Gov. Emmanuel said the battle has redeemed the soul of the state for a new beginning as no man can stop what God has done.

Senator Bassey Albert said the victory of Gov. Emmanuel has redeemed Akwa Ibom from captivity, declaring that “who would have thought that Chris Ekpenyong can bring down the giant? Akpabio has been challenging me that I would never return to the Senate, but today, I am the only senator from Akwa Ibom returning to the Senate. God punish the devil.”