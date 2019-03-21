Secondus defends governors’ absence at NEC meeting

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has allayed the fears of a possible crack in the party following the absence of the party’s governors from functions organized by the party.

None of the PDP governors were present at the 85th emergency national executive council meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday. Neither did the governors send their deputies or any other representatives to the all-important meeting.

Former Governor of Niger state, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, who noted the absence of the state governors made the observation before the meeting went into a closed session.

The former governor said “I think we must at the end of the day, really come out and say something and do something for those members who habitually are absent in our meetings.

It sends the wrong signals to the outside world. In addition, while the governors are not here, the former governors are here.”

Secondus in defending absence of Atiku and the governors from the meeting, said they were all busy strategizing for Saturday’s supplementary elections.

The PDP national chairman said while a few of the governors were directly involved in the election, others are giving them solidarity support in the interest of the party.

The same, he said applies to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in whose state, Adamawa, a supplementary poll is holding on Saturday.

“Obviously, we are in election season. So you can’t blame anybody. We are in election season. Most of the states are having re-run, if not for governor, but for state or National Assembly. So, we don’t have anybody to blame at all.

“Those that are not contesting at all are helping out those contesting. So, we cannot blame anybody,” said Secondus.