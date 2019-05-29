Secondus assures Imo people of good governance by Ihedioha

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has assured the people of Imo State that their incoming Governor, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has the capacity to rescue the state from its decadence.

Prince Secondus said that the people of Îmo State made a good choice in Hon. Ihedioha who has been tested and possesses all that are required to clean up the mess in the state.

The National Chairman who spoke in Ôwerri, Imo State capital on Tuesday as the Special guest of honour at the inauguration lecture of Rt Hon. Ihedioha ,said that PDP ensures in its fold that persons of capacity are picked for critical responsibilities.

According to a statement from his media office, Prince Secondus said that one quality Imo people will enjoy in Hon. ihedioha is that he would be sincere with them, to tell them truth about situations.

“With Îhedioha, there would be no hanky panky,” he added.

He said that Ihedioha as governor would not indulge in blame game and name calling but will go straight to the business of governance.

The National Chairman said that unlike the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who spent four years in name calling and offering excuses because they have no capacity, Ihedioha will hit the ground running.

He charged Nigerians to return to God to seek his face for the enormous challenges ahead in the country which is compounded by the inept leadership of the APC.

Prince Secondus finally assured the large audience comprising who is who in Imo State and the South East region that the PDP will not relent in its determination to ensure the enthronement of good governance and democratic values in the country.