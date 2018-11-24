Secondary school rival cult groups’ clash claims life in Asaba

Secondary School rival cult groups’ clash on Thursday evening in Asaba, the Delta State capital, allegedly claimed the life of an SS1 student identified as Gregory Osakwe of one of the secondary schools (name with-held) in Asaba.

It was gathered that trouble started after the Oshimili South principal’s cup competition was held at the Stephen keshi Stadium Asaba when the rival groups allegedly clashed over their female member being dated by non-member.

An eyewitness, Tony Okwudifuo, said the groups – Eiye confraternity and Ake confraternity, allegedly clashed when a female member of confraternity was found to have been dating someone in Eiye confraternity, a situation that erupted verbal cross-fire and later degenerated into free for all fight, leaving the SS1 allegedly stabbed to death.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, had last week warned secondary school students against membership of any cult groups, disclosing that any student caught will be expelled from the school.

Policemen at the “A” division police station, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, said “investigation is ongoing on the clash, we cannot speak further on the matter, all we know that there was rival cult groups clash and it was bloody”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, when contacted for a reaction, could not confirm the incident but said he will get details and get back to journalists who called at him in his office.

However, Chairman of Asaba Vigilante outfit, Mr. Nnamdi Chukwuedo, who claimed to have been among other security agencies who waded into the incident, told journalists that one of the boys from one of the secondary schools (name withheld) was stabbed during which the fight broke out, adding that the victim gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital.

He said “investigation is ongoing as one of the boys was stabbed to death when the fight broke out, while the principal suspect escaped into the thin, but he is being looked for by the security agents”.