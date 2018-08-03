Second tenure: FETHA debunks allegation of fraud, corruption, maladministration

The Authority and management of Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, (FETHA), has debunked allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration in the institution as was published by an online media in the country.

Addressing Journalists in Abakaliki, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah who described the publication as laughable and an attempt by the enemies of FETHA to engage in character assassination and witch-hunting called on media to always crosscheck their facts and figures before publishing.

According to him, the so-called reporter of the online media never came to FETHA to investigate the information that was given to him by his alleged pay masters even as he was invited on 18th July, to come and verify his facts independently.