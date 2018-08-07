SEC holds second CMC meeting 2018

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that the Second Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting in 2018 has been scheduled to hold from Thursday August 9th to Friday August 10th 2018 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

While the key stakeholders in the capital market will meet on August 9th, members of the media would be briefed on Friday on outcome of the CMC meeting.

However, SEC has advised that admission into the venue would be upon presentation of the CMC Identity Card and strictly by invitation.

According to the SEC, “Attendance to both events is strictly by invitation. Invited participants are expected to come with their identity cards to be admitted into the venue and all invited participants are expected to be seated by 9.45am”.