S’East leaders to speak with one voice, says Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha says leaders from the South East will, henceforth, work in the interest of the zone in spite of different political affiliations.

Okorocha disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen on some of the resolutions of the meeting of South East stakeholders in Enugu.

The former governor of Imo State also said that Igbo political leaders would work in the interest of Nigeria’s unity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the political leaders in the zone have come together in spite of our party differences and will speak with one voice on things that concern the Igbo nation and Nigeria.

“What has joined us as a people is much more than the party lines that divide us. So, we are beginning to realise that and we owe it a duty to build a better future for our generation and posterity,” he said.

The senator, representing Orlu Zone in Imo, said that the events of the last few weeks in parts of the country had made it unavoidable to properly mentor and empower the youths.

He said that such mentorship would enable the youths to be equipped to handle the challenges of the time.

Sen. Okorocha said that the people of the South East more than others believe in the unity of the country. “We need peace and unity in Nigeria and in the South East much as we believe in the unity of this country,” he said.

On the recent protests against police brutality, the senator described it as a wakeup call for leaders to rise to their responsibilities.

He however, expressed sadness on the loss of lives during the protests, stating that “we are deeply concerned by recent happenings and we never imagined that kind of dimension in Igbo land.

“So we are here to reassure our youths and Nigerians that we will take the necessary steps to correct some of the things perceived as wrong doing.

“We are making frantic efforts to correct the mistakes of the past and to give our youths a sense of belonging and a road map with which to control the things of this life.”