Sean Tizzle stages comeback with ‘Lotto’

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

The Nigeria music industry should better be prepared for what seem like one of the biggest comebacks in the Nigerian music industry, with Uber-talented pop star Sean Tizzle gradually easing back into spotlight since he resurfaced few months ago after going off the radar for close to three years. Tizzle is currently out with new single titled ‘Lotto’

Arguably one of the few Afro pop acts with the biggest Albums of the last decade, over fifteen moderate hits to his credit after the release of his debut album ‘’The Journey’. It’s safe to call his comeback a return from sabbatical.

When probed about his absence for more than a year in the industry, in his words ‘’ that’s not completely true.

I spent most of my time in the United States touring on a low while working with both local and foreign creative’s which Tory Lanez happens to be one of them and a lot yet to be unveiled.

Moreover, change of environment is needed sometimes to clear the head and further reinvent myself and it’s evident that in my sounds of recent’’.

Sean Tizzle is evidently firing on all four cylinders with major moves since his return. From staging an appreciation concert for his fans at The New African Shrine which was a sell-out, boasting of some of the finest industry players in attendance to dominating the airplays on radio with his newest single “Lotto” with an accompanying visual set to drop any moment from now.

His fans should also be expecting a body of work which we are privileged to listen to, we can assure you it a material that can stand at par with ‘’The Journey’’ Album.