The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the security apparatus in the country to halt the spate of killings and other crimes.

Chairman of the party, Tunde Adeniran, made the call in a statement Monday in Akure by two members of the party in the state, Ebenezer Adeniyan and Mrs. Oluwaseun Osamaye.

Adeniran described the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, by suspected herdsmen as “one-death-too-many and unacceptable.’’

He called on the federal government to intensify action to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to justice without delay and reiterated the urgent need for Buhari and the security agencies to deploy more resources to combating perpetrators of violence in the country.

Similarly, Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Dr. Olu Agunloye, also urged the government to restructure the security apparatus in the country.

“The time has come for the federal government to restructure the security apparatus in order to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians,” he said.

Agunloye also condemned the gruesome murder of Mrs. Olakunrin and the increase in cases of kidnapping across the country, especially in the South-West.

He said that only a decisive action by the government would restore confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s security system.