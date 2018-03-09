SDP pledges to restructure Nigeria as it inaugurates NWC

The leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) has pledged to restructure the country, ensure equity, justice and zero tolerance to corruption if wins the Presidency in 2019.

The party disclosed the programme on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration its National Working Committee (NWC).

In his address, the National Chairman of tue party, Chief Olu Falae lamented the dearth of leadership in the country, noting that the SDP would address fundamental challenges bedeviling the Nigerian state when elected into power.

He assured that the party is irrevocably committed to justice, fairness, democracy, accountability and has zero tolerance for corruption, adding that the SDP government will go all the way to ensure international cooperation to build a common humanity, within a secure and peaceful world order.

“The SDP shall tirelessly pursue effective implementation of restructuring the Nigerian federation and reconciling the various peoples so as to achieve peace, harmony, security, Defence and stability.

“We shall grow and transform the national economy the national economy to be dynamic, productive and sustainable, so as to generate incomes, create jobs and produce prosperity for all Nigerians.

“We shall raise Nigeria’s Defence capabilities in order to ensure effective Defence, peace and security,” Falae stated even as he stressed the preparedness of the party to “refine Nigeria’s foreign policy to promote international cooperation, trade and a peaceful world order.”

Falae reassured that under an SDP government, Nigeria will witness an “Accelerated power generation, power transmission, and power distribution to provide the essential energy requirements for national development.”

The newly inaugurated NWC has former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae as National Chairman while Dr. Abdul Ahmed Isiaq is the Deputy National Chairman.

Also on the NWC are Shehu Gabam (National Secretary), Dr. Junaid Muhammed (National Vice Chairman), Barrister Joseph Abu (National Legal Adviser) and Comrade Stanley Nwakanma (Youth leader).

Others included Chief Nnamdi Clarkson (National Treasurer), Akinbode Oluyemi (National Publicity Secretary) and Barrister Emeka Atuma (National Organizing Secretary).

The event attracted newly decamped chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) including ex-Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana and erstwhile Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany and former Education Minister, Professor Tunde Adeniran.