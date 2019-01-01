SDP decries defacing of campaign posters in Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State has decried the defacing of its campaign posters and flex boards in Agege area of the state by political opponents. Toyin Raheem, the SDP Candidate for Agege Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly, made this known at a news conference on Monday in Lagos. Raheem said that modern politics was not about backstabbing, mudslinging or criminality but politics devoid of violence and bitterness.According to him, SDP is a party that cherishes peace and harmonious relationship with other political parties.“Peace can only be sustained when we respect the fundamental, political and constitutional rights of other political parties,” he said.He said that it was detestable and unimaginable for political opponents to paste posters over the posters of the SDP candidate for the LSHA in Agege Constituency 02.“Our flex boards on entire Ipaja, Ogba, Orile Agege and Oko-Oba roads were removed and replaced by unknown persons. Our members who were trying to replace our flex board at Orile Road were attacked and ordered not to put any flex board at the place. If not that our party is a peaceful and one that is determined not to be involved in any form of disruption of peace, it would have led to serious fighting between the supporters of the two parties,’’ Raheem said.He urged those perpetrating such act to desist from any step inimical to peace and the political interest of the constituency and called on the police to take appropriate action against any person caught tearing or pasting posters over posters of other political parties, or removing other parties’ flex boards.“SDP Agege will no longer tolerate any infringement of our political rights. In democracy, electorate must be free to choose whoever they wish to represent them and not by coercion,’’ he said.He called on the electorate to massively support, vote and volunteer to work for the SDP for the liberation of the constituency in the 2019 elections.