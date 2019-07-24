The ministerial nominees selected by President Muhammadu Buhari into his cabinet have arrived the National Assembly for screening.

The nominees arrived just as the senators were commencing plenary on Wednesday to begin their screening.

This is even as two senators kicked against the exclusion of the federal capital territory from the ministerial list of 43 nominees.

Each of the 36 states have one nominee with some states having two.

There was, however, no nominee from the FCT, a point first raised during the plenary by Philip Aduda representing the capital territory.

More to follow…