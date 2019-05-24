S’Court strikes out appeal over Ogiamien of Benin kingdom title

By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck out an appeal lodged before it by Chief Rich Arisco Osemwengie and others over the traditional title of Ogiamien of Benin kingdom.

But, the appellant and his counsel, Godwin Oaikhena said the appeal will be reinstated after rectifying an obvious error that warranted its withdrawal.

Presiding justice of a panel of the apex court and acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad struck out the appeal after the appellant’s counsel withdrew the appeal.

According to the Supreme Court, the appeal was incompetent as it was erroneously addressed to the Court of Appeal. They then asked the appellant’s counsel what he intends to do with it.

The counsel Oaikhena explained that it was a typographical error and orally applied to withdraw the appeal. Respondents counsel, Austen Alegeh (SAN) even though he did not oppose the move, however, asked the apex to dismiss the appeal.

In his brief ruling, Justice Muhammad said that the appellant’s counsel had already withdrawn the appeal, so it cannot be dismissed, but struck out. Consequently, the apex court struck out the appeal with a cost of N150, 000.

Chief Osemwengie and benefactors of the Ogiamien title are challenging the validity of the Traditional Rulers and Chieftaincy Edict of 1979 which recognised the Ogiamien title in the Benin Kingdom as a mere palace chief at the instance of the Oba of Benin.