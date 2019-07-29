Andrew Orolua, Abuja.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment on Monday dismissed the suit filed by Senator Gilbert Nnaji, who was seeking to disqualify the former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani representing Enugu East Senatorial District from contesting the February 23 general elections.

The apex court observed that the suit which brought about the appeal from the Court of Appeal, Enugu to the Supreme Court was statute barred, for the fact that the plaintiff filed it outside the 14 days prescribed by the constitution.

Based on the court’s observation, Sen. Nnaji’s lawyer orally applied to withdraw the appeal and his application was granted.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Mary Odili held that the suit was statute barred, adding that since the appellant has withdrawn the suit the motion on notice should also be dismissed.

“This appeal is hereby dismissed having been withdrawn by the counsel to the appellant without any objection and there shall be no order as to costs,” Justice Odili ordered.

The Court of Appeal, Enugu had in June this year dismissed Sen. Nnaji’s appeal challenging the clearance of Sen. Chimaroke to contest the Enugu East Senatorial District primary by the PDP.

The Appeal Court dismissed his case for lacking in merit.

It would be recalled that the applicant had in October 2018 approached an Abuja Federal High Court, asking that his name be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District.

He went to court claiming that Sen. Nnamani was not present during the screening of aspirants by the PDP and as such was not qualified to stand for the primary election.

He further claimed that having come second in the election he was the rightful candidate.

The case was later transferred to Enugu on the orders of the chief judge of the Federal High Court.

Sen. Nnamani’s counsel in his defence among other things, told the court that the suit was statute barred and argued that the course of action should have arisen after the PDP screening which the plaintiff (Nnaji) claimed his client (Nnamani) did not attend.