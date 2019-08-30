A top court in Scotland has rejected a demand for an immediate halt to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament for five weeks in September and October, the Press Association reported.

The action was brought by a group of 70 anti-no deal Brexit lawmakers, who were seeking the Scottish version of an injunction against the suspension of Parliament until a final decision has been made in the case.

Friday’s decision does not end the legal action. The judge in the case, Lord Raymond Doherty, ruled only that there is no need for an immediate order to block Johnson’s plan. He scheduled a full hearing in the legal action for next Tuesday, bringing it forward by a few days. Prorogation is due to begin the following Monday, September 12.

“I’m not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there’s a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage,” Doherty said, according to PA.

The legal challenge in Scotland was the first of three taking place against “proroguing” Parliament.

(BBC)