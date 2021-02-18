Scores reportedly killed, kidnapped as bandits raid Niger Communities barely 24 hours after Kagara attack — Daily Times Nigeria

Some communities in the Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government area of Niger were targeted barely 24 hours after the assault on Government Science College Kagara by bandits.

The assault occurred on Wednesday at around 6 pm.

Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko, and other neighboring villages are among the attacked communities.

Our reporters gathered that the bandits attacked the villages on bikes, sporadically firing into the air.

It was also discovered that several people were killed and over 30 were kidnapped.

To grasp the certain deaths and the identity of abducted persons, the societies were still taking stock.

The wounded villagers were taken to health facilities across the communities for medical treatment.

Sani Abubakar Kokki, the Co-convener Shiroro Youth Concerned confirmed the attack.

He added that scores were kidnapped, expressing concern about their condition.

Kokki decried that countless deadly attacks were carried out daily, which forced the people to live in terror and at the mercy of the bandits.

Efforts made to contact ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer, were not successful as he did not pick up his calls.