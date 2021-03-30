Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities

Charles Onyekwere,Abakaliki



Scores are feared dead on Monday night when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen stormed three communities in Íshíelu local government area of Ebonyi state.



The communities affected are Egedege, Obegu, and Amazu communities.



365DAILY gathered that number of casualties could not be ascertained at the time of this report.



A source from the area said herdsmen invaded the three communities and killed many persons.



The attackers, it was further learnt, also looted some properties from the area.

A priest of the Methodist church, whose name could not be ascertained, was among those killed.



Chairman of the local government, Mr. Sunday Eze confirmed the incident.

The spokesman of the Police Command, Liveth Idah also confirmed the attack.