Netherlands scientists say they are within 10 years of developing an artificial womb that could save the lives of premature babies.

Premature birth, before 37 weeks, is globally the biggest cause of death among newborns.

But, the development also raises ethical questions about the future of baby making.

Speaking with BBC, Lisa Mandemaker, the designer working with the Maxima Medical Centre created a prototype which consists of five big ballons where babies will be swimming in their own fluids.

ALSO READ Cancer diagnosis, treatment of expensive – Minister



A gynaecologist with maxima medical Centre, Dr. Guid Oei, stated that it was possible to actualize the artificial womb.

Oei said, ”the main differnce is that an artificial womb is filled with liquid, an incubator is filled with gas, an incubator is a kind of hostile environment for extremely pre-term babies.”