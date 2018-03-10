Science wedding coming up as Olamide ‘Baddo’ engages Baby Mama

In celebration of the #IWD2018 and his baby mama’s birthday which was on Friday 9th March, 2018, Nigerian indigenous rapper Olamide has proposed to his long time girlfriend, Bukunmi.

Olamide’s proposal to his girlfriend was made public, when he updated his snapchat page with details of the proposal.

The girlfriend bore him a son Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji on 30th January 2015.

It is reported that Bunkumi and Olamide started dating from the beginning of his music career way back in 2014.