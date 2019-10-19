The Nigerian Institute for Trypanosmiasis Research (NITR), Kaduna has showcased its role back Trypanosomiasis Campaign at a science exhibition in Abuja to create awareness on the efforts of the Federal Government to eliminate the disease.

Trypanosomiasis is a sleeping sickness in human and animal transmitted by insect called tsetse-fly.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exhibition was organised as part of the activities of the 2nd International Conference of Science Communication and Development in Africa.

The conference, organised by the Nasarawa State University, Keffi and the University of Makerere, Kampala, Uganda, started on Thursday and ended on Saturday with excursion to some places of interest in FCT.

Dr Joseph Ajakaiye, Director of Research, NITR said,at the occasion, that the institute was working in the six geopolitical zones in the country to eradicate the vector that caused the sickness.

“Tsetse-fly is the vector of human and animal trypanosomiasis; we are doing research in the area of eradicating the veto.

“In Malaria, if you kill the Mosquitoes, you have addressed the sickness, same with trypanosomiasis; if you kill the veto (Tsetse-fly), you will eliminate the disease.

“Just like we have the roll back malaria back campaign, we also have the roll back Trypanosomiasis Campaign; we have taken the campaign to the North West, North Central and North East.

“We are now active in the South West; we are working in six local governments in Oyo State, we are working with Fulani herdsmen to mop up Tsetse-fly.

“We also sent some of their infected cattle to veterinary doctors for treatment, by so doing preventing the herdsmen from being infected by the disease,’’ he said.

Ajakaiye also said the institute was doing a study on molecular aspect of finding solution to the production of vaccine against the disease.

He said that the institute was moving from curable approach to preventive approach by working to produce the vaccine to prevent the disease.

According to him, the institute has the mandate to conduct research and develop appropriate technologies and processes to control and eliminate Trypanosomiasis as well as and Onchocerciasis (river blindness) in the country.

(NAN)