Science communication is playing a vital role in promoting food security in Nigeria, country director of the Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Dr. Rose Gidado has said.

Gidado made this known at at 2nd International Conference on science communication in Africa tagged “Humanizing Science”



According to Gidado “science communication has played a vital role in enlightening the public on the benfits of the product which made it possible for the commercialization of Africa’s first Genetically Modified crop known as cowpea.

” the relevance of science communication also aid in helping scientists give meaning to key stakeholders be it farmers, policy makers, industry as well as consumers to understand research results and make informed choices.



“Owing to the urgent need to communicate sceince, OFAB in Africa which is a knowledge sharing initiative of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) in 2006 to facilitate knowledge sharing and awareness on agricultural biotechnology,” she explained.



She further stated that Africa cannot be left behind in the area of science and technology especially in the area of creating awareness of the opportunities availed by science innovative.



Gidado also urged the general public to dispel media campaigns and embrace the opportunities technology is playing in food production in Nigeria.



“Despite the over-exaggerated anti-science/technology claims, farmers are willing to accept modern biotechnology crops to advance food security and boost food production,” she said.



She maintained that for Nigeria and the African continent to advance discussion on how science and technology can be leveraged on to achieve food security and economic development.