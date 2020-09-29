Schools in Niger to resume 3rd term in October

Niger state government has ordered all teachers to return as its schools is set to reopen on October 4 for the 2019/2020 third term session.

READ ALSO: Tertiary Institutions, Sec. Schools, to reopen in Rivers Oct. 5

Daily Times understands that all teachers are to return to their respective schools from Tuesday 29th September to commence preparations for the reopening.

The state Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hanatu Salihu, stated this during a stakeholders meeting on resumption of non-exit classes of the basic and secondary schools.

She said all second term examinations conducted under duress are canceled.

The commissioner said all basic and post-basic classes would resume on the same day using platooning model.

“JSS 1 and 2 are to attend morning classes and SS 1and 2 would attend evening classes. Public primary school schools 1-3 would attend morning classes while primary 3-6 would attend evening classes.

All schools must operate in line with Covid19 Protocols, she stressed.