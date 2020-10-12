School reopening: Lagos approves resumption of all classes

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has announced the resumption of all classes in pre-primary, primary, and schools.

The announcement came on Monday, October 12.

Adefisayo said the remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state can resume from Monday, 19th of October, 2020.

She enjoined school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.

READ ALSO: LASG tells school owners to adhere to guidelines for school reopening

Part of the statement read, “The physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.

“All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Ministry of Education.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.”

Daily Times reports that the FCT, Rivers and other states have fully resumed schools.