School proprietor calls for consistency in payment of teachers’ salaries

Proprietor, Excellent Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, Mr Wale Olorunfemi, has called on government at all levels to ensure consistency in paying teachers their salaries, to improve the standard of education in Nigeria.

Olorunfemi made the call in an interview with journalists in Ilorin.

He stressed the need for consistency in the payment of teachers’ salaries, to rescue the declining standards of education.

He said that teachers needed to be motivated for them to be diligent in delivering quality service.

“Teachers are human beings and not robots that you just programme to work. They need motivation to boost their morale,” he said.