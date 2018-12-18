School of Nursing Obowo matriculates 90 students

The management of Our Lady of Mercy School of Nursing, Umulogho Obowo, Imo state, has matriculated 90 students comprising 83 females and seven males, on Saturday, at the school premises. The matriculation/capping began with pontificating mass by Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, His Lordship Very Rev. Dr. Solomon Amarachukwu Amatu, and immediately after the mass, he declared the ceremony open. In his speech, the chairman of the occasion, Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, Chairman, House Committee on Health, House of Representative, thanked the school management for making him the chairman of the occasion. He explained how he made the school to stop writing their Nursing Council examination outside the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, as he practically made sure that the last Nursing Council exam they wrote last month, took place in the school premises. He donated N300,000 to support the school management. Speaking to Daily Times, the Principal, Rev. Sis. Ifeanyichukwu Nwachukwu, expressed the school’s appreciation to those who made it possible t start writing the Nursing Council Exam in the school premises. Dignitaries that graced the occasion include: Dr. Mrs. Angela Uwakwem, Commissioner for Health, Imo state; Hon. Ifeanyi Onwueyiagba, Commissioner for Youths and Talent Development Imo state; Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibe, member representing Obowo constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly; Chief Engr. Mark Uchendu, Secretary to Imo State Government; L.G.A chairmen of Ihitte/Uboma, Obowo and Ehime Mbano and others. Prince Nwankwo, Owerri