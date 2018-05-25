School feeding: Vendor steals 200 crates of eggs in Niger

A desk officer involved in the home grown feeding of primary school pupils has been caught with 200 crates of eggs, yam tubers stolen meant for the programme in the state.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Barrister Amina Musa stated this while briefing journalists in Minna on the implementation of the programme in the state.

She explained that the person involved has been reported to the State Security Service (SSS) for further action.

The commissioner said that over 560,499 pupils benefited from the programme in the state while 4,929 food vendors were engaged, adding that N392m was allocated to the state by the presidency.

She said that the free feeding programme also led to increase in school enrolment of pupils in the state.

She explained that her ministry has organized stakeholders meeting to ensure elimination of challenges adding that I have also warned vendors to desist from stealing of food and other condiments.

She said that the programme has also boosted the economic empowerment of farmers and women in the state due to patronage of local food items while several women were engaged as cooks.