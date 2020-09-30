School feeding: Humanitarian ministry disassociates from ₦2.67bn fraud allegation

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has disassociated itself from the alleged diversion of N2.72 billion meant for feeding pupils during the lockdown.

Daily Times had reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) discovered N2.67bn funds meant for school feeding programmes hidden in private bank accounts.

Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the commission, said the money was meant to feed children in federal colleges around the country during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He added that ICPC also discovered over N2.5bn appropriated by a deceased senior civil servant in the Ministry of Agriculture for himself and accomplices.

READ ALSO: ICPC discovers ₦2.67bn COVID-19 funds in private accounts

But in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Anibeze, said the statement by ICPC had been twisted and misinterpreted by those it called mischief makers and directed at the ministry.

The ministry explained that the Federal Government Colleges’ school feeding programme, which the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) referred to, was different from the Home-Grown School Feeding, one of the Social Investment Programmes of the ministry.