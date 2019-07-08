Doosuur Iwambe

Four female students who were caught having lesbian sex of Kebbi state College of Science and Technology have been expelled from the collage.

Mr. Aminu Dakingari, school provost, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen said that a disciplinary committee set up by the provost found the girls guilty after they were caught by cleaners and security officers in their hostel.

He said that the girls have also confessed to the act.

“They accepted that they committed the crime and we just have to expel them from school and they later resorted to threatening my life by sending me text messages, but the security agencies were able to rescue me from them,” Aminu said at a press conference in his office

He stated that two of the expelled students are from Kotangora in Niger State while the others are from Sokoto and Kebbi states, respectively.