School children feared dead as tanker explodes in Kogi

A tanker explosion has occurred at Felele, along the Lokoja-Abuja highway, Kogi state.

The victims of the tanker explosion, which occured around 8.30am, on Wednesday, September 23, close to the GT plaza included school children and students of the nearby Kogi State Polytechnic (KSP).

Daily Times gathered the tanker ran into another vehicle and exploded on impact, close to the GT Plaza, a fast food outlet which also serves as park for interstate private commercial vehicles.

READ ALSO: Osun CP cheats death in Ebonyi

The situation was worsened as other oncoming vehicles ran into the inferno.

School children were also affected as over ten vehicles got burnt.

Officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) were to temporarily shut the road to avoid serious further damage.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps and fire fighters were on hand to control the situation.