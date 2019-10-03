The former president of Benin Republic, Nicephore Soglo , has revealed that friends from Qatar and Saudi Arabia are responsible for the funding of Boko Haram.

Soglo, disclosed this in a statement at the constitutional term limits summit, covered by TheCable, in Naimey, Niger Republic.

Soglo said, “Boko Haram is funded by our friends from Saudi Arabia and our friends from Qatar. Are we friends or not? Let’s tell ourselves the truth. We have to stand together. “I’m optimistic we are going to win if we stand together.”

Boko Haram insurgency started in 2009 as a result of a conflict between Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group, and Nigerian security forces.

According to Vanguard, violence across several states in northeastern Nigeria resulted in more than 1,000 dead, with around 700 killed in the city of Maiduguri alone.

The group has killed thousands of Nigerians in Bauchi State, Maiduguri, Borno State, Potiskum, Yobe State, Wudil, Kano State and other states in the country.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari’s major campaign promise, was to fight terrorism to its barest minimum, which he is trying to maintain, inspite distractions from other sectors.