Saudi Arabia donates $10m to Nigeria in fight against insurgency

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated the sum of $10million to Nigeria to aid the nation’s fight against the insurgency.

According to the team leader from Saudi Arabia, the donation is part of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Programme, Channels TV reported.

The team leader, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Defence Ministry, Nasir Mutbak, on Monday, told journalists that the donation is expected to aid the provision of food and other basic amenities in IDP camps in the North-East Region of the country.

“We are here to implement King Salman issued to help our brothers in IDPs and refugees in North-East, we are here to reach out, and provide assistance for our brothers in that region. And of course, the donation will be $10million.

Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Retired Brigadier General Mansur Dan while receiving the team from Saudi Arabia said the fund will go a long way in helping to fight terrorism in the country.