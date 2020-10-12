SARS: PDP berates APC for attempting to trivialise excesses

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police but knocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for what it described as an attempt to trivialize the excesses of the SARS, Daily Times gathered.

Berating condemnation of the #EndSARS protests, the party alleged that there are moves by the leadership of the APC to use a certain impostor as a spokesperson in the social media to attempt to trivialize, politicize and detract from the essence of the public protest against the excesses of the disbanded police outfit.

Party spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, Monday said “Nigerians were shocked when a particular agent of the APC, in a tweet on Sunday, made false and diversionary allusions to the creation of SARS in a bid to divert attention apparently because of APC’s complicity in the atrocities being protested against by Nigerians.

“The APC is apparently jittery because, whereas SARS was created in 1992, far before the coming to power of the PDP, it had turned monstrous within five years of the command of APC administration, under which our nation has witnessed horrific cases of arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, arbitrary detention, torture and reported disappearances as also detailed in the reports by the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).

“The police system became monstrous when the APC administration started using operatives to hound and clamp down on opposition members and dissenting voices; violently attacking protesters as well as perpetrating violence to rig elections, during which they were deployed to shoot and kill innocent Nigerians and walk away with their crimes.

“Nigerians can recall how, the Buhari Presidency, during the build-up of the 2019 general elections, ordered the extra-judicial shooting of suspected electoral offenders, an order that was widely condemned by our party and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“The APC should therefore hide its face in shame for breeding such a monstrous situation instead of using an impostor to go on the social media to shamelessly attempt to politicize the demand by Nigerians to clean up the system”.

The PDP also charged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to completely overhaul and restructure the entire police architecture to engender professionalism, adherence to rule of law and respect for the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

It as well demanded that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, should go beyond the dissolution and reassignment of SARS officers by commencing the profiling, arrest and prosecution of the members of the disbanded outfit and other errant police operatives involved in the reported series of extra-judicial killings, unlawful arrests and detention, extortion, harassment and dehumanization of innocent Nigerians, particularly in the last five years.

Without mincing words, the PDP insisted that “no indicted officer should be reassigned and allowed to go unpunished after such heinous crime against the Nigerian people.

“Those who killed, maimed, dehumanized and foisted a reign of terror on innocent Nigerians must be made to answer for their devilish actions.

“Anything short of this will amount to granting official cover to felonious elements and tacit encouragement of further perpetuation of such crimes against Nigerians”.

The party commiserated with the families of the victims of these unprofessional elements who have brought pain and anguish to our citizens.

However, it in the same vein condoles with families of some policemen who lost their lives in the heat of this unfortunate situation.

