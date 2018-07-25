Saraki’s aide decries money politics

Senior legislative aide, to Senate president, Douglas Baye-Osagie Tuesday decried excessive spending by politicians in election processes declaring that “money politics is quickly shrinking the nation’s political space”.

Baye said money politics is fast becoming “a key variable in determining who participates in electoral politics and used to garner votes and voices in Nigeria as godfathers openly confess about purchasing electoral victories”.

The Senate president’s aide stated this at the 2nd Quarterly Symposium organized by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, with the theme: “2019: The Role of INEC, Politicians and Stakeholders in a Credible Election”.

Baye advocated for a well functioning electoral institutions which according to him, promote an inclusive and transparent electoral process.