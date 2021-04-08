Saraki, TAPI, host dialogue on solution to kidnapping

By Igho Akeregha

The Grow Nigeria Conversation (GNC), a nonpartisan, solutiondriven, real-time dialogue series convened by The African Politeia Institute (TAPI) and moderated by Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative has planned a disincentive dialogue on kidnapping and banditry.

GNC, a vision of a former President of the Senate and erstwhile Governor of Kwara State, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is designed to bring pragmatic authenticity to the people’s concerns by engaging young people, experts, professionals, and anyone with quality ideas in diagnosing the problems and offering workable and sustainable answers.

It is an all-engaging monthly platform. The intention is for each session to discuss possible people-centric solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting almost every sector in Nigeria.

The maiden edition of GNC holds on Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 4:00 PM (15:00 GMT), and the topic is: ‘Reversing the Flourishing Economy of Kidnapping and Banditry: Immediate and longterm solutions.

A statement by Dr Lanre Babalola of The African Politeia Initiative and Ariyo-Dare Atoye of Adopt A Goal For Development Initiative expressed hope that the conversation will lay fertile foundations for the germination of ideas and solutions that can end the twin scourges of kidnapping and banditry in the Nigeria.

The Speakers at the event are: His Excellency, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki (Former President of the Senate and Chief Convener), Ambassador John Campbell (former US Ambassador to Nigeria), Matthew T. Page (Intelligence Expert and Associate Fellow, Africa Programme, Chatham House, Tanwa Ashiru (Defense, Intelligence and Security Expert and Founder, Bulwark Intelligence).

Others include Nnamdi Obasi (Nigeria Analyst for the International Crisis Group Kabir Adamu (Security Risk Management and Intelligence Specialist and Managing Director of Beacon Consulting Limited), Nabilah Usman (Communication Strategist on security and socio-political development and member, Triple-E Media) and Cheta Nwanze (Economic, Financial and Security Analyst and the lead partner at SBM Intelligence).