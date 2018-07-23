Saraki supporters have decided to dump APC- Baraje

The former Chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje has expressed surprise and shock at the desperation of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to woo the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives , Yakubu Dogara and other aggrieved members of the party.

He said the juicy positions being promised Saraki and others is rather too late, describing the present time as “eve of the 2019 general elections.”

Reacting to media reports on plan by presidency to offer the Senate President and others juicy positions to stop them from defecting to other political parties, Baraje said though, he was not aware of such offer, but wondered why such offer would be coming after three years in office of the present administration of the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari.