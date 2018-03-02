Saraki to states: Stop paying pension to ex-governors still holding public office

…As SERAP lauds Saraki for blazing trail

President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki has called on states of the federation to emulate Kwara State and stop the payment of pensions to former governors still holding elective or appointive positions.

This is even as he commended the Kwara State House of Assembly for passing the bill to stop payment of such pensions.

Just as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari to emulate Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and kick against double emoluments laws for former governors and deputies in their states.

Saraki in a series of tweets on his handle, @BukolaSaraki said that he was indeed happy that the chat he had with the Assembly Speaker, Ali Ahmed, had resulted in the passage of the bill.

In 2017, the Senate’s President had said that he already directed the state government to stop paying him pensions adding that he had refunded those that he had collected earlier.

“I am happy that following my conversation with Kwara Speaker, @HonAliAhmad, two months ago, the Bill to suspend the payment of Pension to former governors and their deputies when they hold a Political or Public office was passed into law yesterday by the Kwara House of Assembly.

“Moving forward, it is my hope that other State Assemblies take a cue from Kwara State and pass similar pieces of legislation into law.

The Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment bill halting payment of pension to former governors, deputy governors and other officers holding political offices after their tenure in office.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Establishment and Public Service at the Committee of the Whole House sitting in Ilorin.

The motion for the passage of the bill was moved by the Deputy House Leader, Segilola Abdulkadir and was unanimously adopted by members.

The Deputy Speaker, Matthew Okedare, who presided over the plenary, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Mohammed Katsina, to prepare clean copy of the bill for governor’s assent.

The bill, which was forwarded to the House by Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed, sought to review the existing law where payment of pension for former governors and deputy governors after their tenures would be suspended.

SERAP in a statement by its deputy director, Timothy Adewale urged Gov. Yari to show example and abolish double emoluments laws.

The statement reads “Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari to emulate the example of Senate President Bukola Saraki and make a clear public commitment that the Governors’ Forum and all governors will take immediate steps to abolish double emoluments laws for former governors and deputies in their states.

“Governor Yari should show leadership by example by starting the campaign within the Governors’ Forum to abolish double emoluments laws from his own Zamfara State, which has passed laws allowing former governors to receive pension for life; two personal staff;

two vehicles replaceable every four years; two drivers, free medical for the former governors and deputies and their immediate families in Nigeria or abroad; a 4-bedroom house in Zamfara and an office; free telephone and 30 days paid vacation outside Nigeria.

“Following the positive engagement and intervention by the Senate President on the matter, it is now indefensible for the Governors’ Forum to remain indifferent to the issue of double emoluments for ex-governors and their deputies.

We urge Governor Yari to speak out strongly against double pension laws and encourage his colleagues to urgently take measures to abolish such laws in their states for the sake of millions of Nigerians who deserve good governance and sustainable development.

“By providing the necessary leadership on the matter, Governor Yari will be sending a powerful message to his colleagues that public function is meant to be exercised in the public interest.

Such public commitment and action to abolish double emoluments laws would also be entirely consistent with article 19 of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.

“Given the strong influence of senators on their states, we also urge the Senate President to now build on his public statement to state assemblies by immediately taking steps to sponsor a resolution at the Senate on the matter.

“The abolition of such laws is a necessary first step towards delivering on the constitutional promise of equal protection and equal benefit of the law for a distressingly large number of Nigerians.

Otherwise, public officials will remain seriously out of touch with a major source of poverty and discrimination in the country, SERAP said.”