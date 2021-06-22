Saraki responsible for Buhari, APC Failure In First Tenure – Lawan

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration failed during its first term, according to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, due to a power struggle between the Executive and the National Assembly.



According to the legislator, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government was unable to fulfill its electoral promises to the electorate during its first term because the two bodies did not have a cordial relationship.

Lawan said this while addressing at the First Progressives Youth Conference 2021 in Abuja on Monday night.

He said, “When we were voted in 2019 as leaders of the National Assembly, we were conscious of one thing, that the mandate that was given to us by Nigerians in 2015 had suffered disruption and dislocation.

“For four years (2015 to 2019), our government could not perform optimally because of the then crisis between the parliament – the National Assembly – and the Executive arm of government.

“So, APC had already lost four very important years. And, that was supposed to be the year that we should have convinced Nigerians that they took the right decision by voting out a PDP administration in 2015.”