Saraki promises Senate’s commitment to tackling Apapa Port gridlock

The former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki has pledged Senate’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the Apapa Port Road gridlock.

Saraki who made this known on his Facebook wall said his determination to ensure the senate waded into the issue was as a result of complaints about the high cost of getting goods out of the port.

”After meeting, with a delegation of members of the private sector who complained to me about the high cost of getting goods out of the port due to perpetual gridlock on the port road and other roads around the area, I conducted an aerial inspection this morning.

READ ALSO: Ondo, Oyo indigenes, Fulani incidents symptomatic of threats to national unity, Saraki warns

”It is clear that the Senate must find a prompt and permanent solution to the problem.

”We must put in place an arrangement that is less cumbersome and not bogged down by bureaucracy.”

He further said that the arrangement would include the participation of the private sector, who are a key stakeholders.