Saraki pays tribute to late mother of Emir of Ilorin

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari, over the death of his mother, Alhaja Aishat Nma Zuluqarmain Gambari.

Saraki who described the demise of mother to the royal father of the Ilorin Emirate as personal loss to him and his family.

The Senate President in a personal condolence letter said “I find it extremely difficult to accept that our mother and our revered queen-mother has departed.

Even though I am short of words to express my sadness and to praise her virtues, I want to say that Nma Zuluqarnain’s demise has left a great void in our lives – my family and I – which will be difficult to fill.

“We have lost a virtuous and compassionate queen-mother, who lived her life in the service of Allah, the Muslim Ummah, the Ilorin Royal House, the Ilorin Emirate Council, Kwara State and the nation at large.

“She was always there for me. Her love and affection for me and my family cannot be quantified. Her soothing words of motherly advice to me over time still rings in my ears.

” I can say that during my meetings with our mother over the years, I found her to be a complete embodiment of peace, wisdom, humility, hardwork, philanthropy, discipline and piety.

“I can say that shorn of royalty and noble birth, she was a charismatic leader in her own right who toiled daily to earn her place under the sun.

” Those of us who knew and interacted with her closely, can testify that she was a woman with a deep sense of compassion, love and above all, an ideal Muslim faithful.

He described the late Alhaja Aishat Gambari as a true servant of Allah who contributed immensely – time and resources -to the furtherance and deepening of the Islamic faith in the lives of Ilorin sons and daughters through her deep knowledge of the Quran, life of piety and force of personal example.

“I cannot forget her passion to ensure that wives in the Ilorin Emirate in particular and Kwara State in general embrace and practice the true teachings of Islam which dictate unalloyed obedience to their husbands, care for children, community support, fidelity to the Islamic faith and faithfulness to marital obligations.

“Her foot prints of service to humanity would remain indelible in the sands of time and her lifestyle worthy of emulation. We shall all miss her.

“My heart-felt condolences go to the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alh. (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, the royal family, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the Kwara State Traditional Council and all sons and daughters of Kwara State over the passage of our loving matriarch and historical personage”, Saraki said.